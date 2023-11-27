As well as the usual suspects, such as tech accessories, gaming consoles, and other big-ticket items like TVs, we've seen a lot of discounts on experiences pop up this year, which is a welcome addition as not everybody is in the market for a new device. Over November, we've seen Black Friday theatre ticket deals, Black Friday cinema deals, and even Black Friday spa deals for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after the busy shopping period.

Plus, Black Friday deals for Alton Towers are still going strong, and the best one we've seen so far is an offer which sees children stay and swim for free at Alton Towers Resort. Alton Towers has something for everyone, from fearless teenagers to little ones who don't quite reach the height restrictions for some of the more daring rides. There's over 40 rides, including The Smiler, Oblivion, Wicker Man and Nemesis, and 10 themed areas, including The World of David Walliams and CBeebies Land.

Let's find out how you can save on Alton Towers tickets this November.

How do I get money off at Alton Towers?

One of the easiest ways to save money at Alton Towers Resort is to check the official website before booking your day out, as Alton Towers often has deals which include cheaper pre-booked tickets and discounted waterpark tickets. We'd also recommend staying up to date with the Going Out team's guide on 'how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets', as we regularly update this guide with top savings so that you don't have to do the research yourselves.

Another way to save those all important pounds is to invest in an annual pass. If you and your family regularly visit theme parks, such as Alton Towers, or perhaps other attractions like The Edinburgh Dungeon and Thorpe Park, the Merlin Annual Pass is a great way to save money throughout the year.

Best Black Friday Alton Towers deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday Alton Towers discounts we've seen in 2023

Alton Towers Resort Waterpark Alton Towers Resort

Kids stay and swim for free at Alton Towers Resort

What's the deal: From now until Sunday 3rd December 2023, if you book a stay for dates between Sunday 4th February and Sunday 15th March 2024, your kids can stay and swim in the waterpark for free. This offer includes a free overnight stay for your little one, breakfast, child entry to the indoor Alton Towers Waterpark, and nine holes of crazy golf.

Why we chose it: This fantastic offer will save a family of four up to 20 per cent off their Alton Towers Resort stay. Plus, with the amount of fantastic rides and themed areas, not to mention the waterpark — which is, thankfully, indoors as we can't imagine February and March will be the warmest months! — an overnight stay is probably needed to fit everything in.

Book your Alton Towers Resort stay from £146 for a family of four

Save up to £60 on the Merlin Annual Pass

What's the deal: For a limited time only you can save up to £60 on the Merlin Annual Pass: a pass which gets you access to over 25 experiences and attractions up and down the country, and it includes — you guessed it — Alton Towers Resort.

Why we chose it: We mentioned earlier that because of the amount of attractions Alton Towers has to offer, from rides and themed areas to events the theme park puts on throughout the year such as Scarefest, it might make sense to book an overnight stay. However, if staying over night isn't feasible for you, and you'd prefer to come back at different times throughout the year, an annual pass like the Merlin one may save you money in the long run.

We've broken down each Merlin Annual Pass membership pricing per person and savings below:

For more information on the Merlin Annual Pass, take a look at our guides on what is the Merlin Pass? and Merlin Black Friday sale.

No joining fee on the Merlin Annual Pass

What's the deal: As well as being able to save up to £60 on the Merlin Annual Pass, there's now no joining fee for a limited time only.

Why we chose it: The Merlin Annual Pass gives you at least 200 days' entry to over 25 family attractions across the UK, and it's not just Alton Towers which is included with the pass, you can also visit Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures, LEGOLAND, the dungeons such as York Dungeon, SEALIFE centres, Madame Tussauds, and more.

