When is Black Mirror season 6’s release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

Delving into more dystopian and downright chilling stories, Black Mirror season five was met by critical acclaim when released on Netflix in June 2019. But when are more episodes from creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones on their way?

In fact, can we expect a sixth season at all? As interactive standalone special Bandersnatch showed, Black Mirror has no qualms about delivering stories in non-traditional formats. Could there be another monumental interactive film in the works?

On the other hand, many fans are hoping that Brooker and Jones will break the show’s anthology format and provide sequels to some fan favourite episodes, such as San Junipero. After all, Brooker has previously admitted to THR he’d “thought about it”.

“I think we almost might do it in a completely different form if we were doing a straight sequel, if that makes sense. Maybe not even as a normal episode,” he said.

However, all of this is just speculation. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Mirror season six.

Has Black Mirror been renewed for season 6?

Not yet, but given how successful the show has been since late last year – Bandersnatch was, to put it mildly, a phenomenon – we’d be very surprised if Netflix didn’t sign Brooker and Jones up for further episodes.

However, when asked about another season, Brooker told Radio Times: “I’ve been busy, doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

When will Black Mirror season 6 be released on Netflix?

If the show does get renewed again, there’s likely to be a bit of a wait until season six is released.

The complicated production process of Bandersnatch delayed the release of the fifth season (and brought the episode order down to three from six in the previous two seasons) by around six months: so don’t be surprised if we have to wait until the back half of 2020 for more Black Mirror.

How many episodes will there be in Black Mirror season 6?

This appears to be up in the air right now, with Brooker hinting that they are going to once again toy with the format of the show. “We could do one-offs, we could do an ongoing story, we could do spin-offs,” he said.

We may well have seen the last of the six-episode seasons.

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror season 6?

No cast info for season six has been revealed.

Previous seasons have struck a balance between using a mix of up-and-coming British talent (Daniel Kaluuya pre-Get Out, Alex Lawther) and massive stars (Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott).

