New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows released every day

From the biggest Netflix Original films to the best TV series, check out all the best new releases to watch on Netflix UK.

With a new show or film to stream added to the list every day, you’ll never be stuck for what to watch on Netflix again. Check out the list below…

Monday 1st October: Hannibal

All three seasons of the sadly cancelled horror thriller are now available to stream. It’s not the reboot fans have been desperate for, but at least it completes the set. Watch on Netflix

Friday 28th September: The Good Place season 3

A bumper edition of the hit philoso-comedy kicks off season three, with new episodes streaming on Netflix every Friday right after broadcast in the US. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 27th September: Norsemen

The farcical Norwegian Game of Thrones parody returns. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 26th September: Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch’s dazzling outing as the Sorcerer Supreme arrives on Netflix, the latest in a burgeoning Marvel movie line-up on the service. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 25th September: American Vandal season two

The breakout mockumentary series returns. If the first run was a surprise hit, this time round expectations for the true crime parody are through the roof. Can it deliver? Watch on Netflix

Monday 24 September: Maniac

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in one of Netflix’s most peculiar and original releases of the year. The limited series features pharmaceutical trial participants Owen (Hill) and Annie (Stone) go through a series of increasingly surreal experiments in an effort to ‘cure’ their minds. Watch on Netflix