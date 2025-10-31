❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
What’s worth watching over Halloween – scariest TV shows and movies
Unsure what to watch on your Halloween night in? We've got you covered.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Friday, 31 October 2025 at 2:39 pm
Authors
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad