Lazenby told TMZ that the Hunger Games star has the CV to prove his acting chops, as well as experience of the media attention he would expect if he took on the role.

As the search for the next James Bond star continues, former 007 actor George Lazenby, who starred in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, has thrown a new name into the ring as a potential contender - Liam Hemsworth.

He also said that Hemsworth, at 32, was young enough to appear in the role for a decade while retaining his youthful good looks, and that a "good-looking Aussie dude" would fit the bill.

Australian star Lazenby is currently one of only two non-British actors to have filled the role on the big screen, alongside Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

Liam Hemsworth. Don Arnold/WireImage

Lazenby also said that whoever next takes on the role would need to be "crazy enough, arrogant enough, confident enough, ambitious enough" to take it on after Craig.

Hemsworth joins an ever-growing list of actors whose names have been mentioned in connection with the role.

Some of the most recent additions to that last include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who it was reported has already filmed the 007 opening gun barrel scene, and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page.

Another actor who frequently gets mentioned, Jamie Dornan, recently told Radio Times magazine that while it's "nice to be in those conversations", he expect that the team will decide to "replace Daniel Craig with somebody who’s never been on one of those lists".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If Hemsworth was to get cast in the role, he would certainly be busy - it was only recently announced that he would be taking over as the new Geralt in The Witcher, after Henry Cavill stepped away from the series.

James Bond movies are available to watch and rent via Amazon Prime Video – sign up now for a free trial.

Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.