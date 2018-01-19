Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Meet the cast of Silent Witness

Meet the cast of Silent Witness

TV's top forensics team is back – find out more about Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern plus special guest stars Neil Stuke and former Emmerdale star Alicya Eyo

Silent Witness, BBC Pictures, SL

Want to know more about the Silent Witness cast and characters? Check out our latest detective work below…

Advertisement

Main cast

Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) 

Emilia Fox, BBC Pictures, SL
Emilia Fox, BBC Pictures, SL

Dr Nikki Alexander was brought up in South Africa but, after her parents’ death, chose to stay in England. Nikki imposed herself on the team rather abruptly, but was quick in showing her determination and skills. Now a main character, she is curious, proficient and tenacious; a force to be reckoned with. Although after last series saw her buried alive in Mexico, she’s been taking some time away from the lab to come to terms with the trauma she suffered. 

Emilia Fox was born in a family of successful actors and was destined to shine. She appeared in award-winning film The Pianist, and performed in many stage productions such as Rapture, Blister and Burn. More recently she’s featured in BBC productions The Casual Vacancy, The Secrets, James Corden comedy The Wrong Mans and new Sky drama Delicious opposite Dawn French.

Outside of acting work, Fox also took part in the BBC’s genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

Jack Hodgson (David Caves)

David Caves, BBC Pictures, SL
David Caves, BBC Pictures, SL

Jack is impulsive, clever, confident and the lead forensic scientist. When he isn’t solving impossible murder cases, Jack trains as a cage fighter. But what of his relationship with Nikki? After his mad dash to rescue his colleague – who was buried alive in Mexico – the relationship between the pair is frosty, at least on Jack’s part. 

David Caves has played in various historical films and plays. From Ironclad 2 set in the 13th century to the Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Taming of The Shrew. He joined Silent Witness in 2013.

 Dr Thomas Chamberlain (Richard Lintern)

Richard Lintern, BBC Pictures, SL
Richard Lintern, BBC Pictures, SL

Unlike Jack, Thomas is a cool and level-headed guy. He always thinks before he acts and is known for his irresistible charm. He is now the leader of the Lyell Centre, the forensic science institute.

Actor Richard Lintern appeared in BBC4 period drama Spies of Warsaw alongside David Tennant. Before that he played a key role in cult BBC2 drama The Shadow Line. He also narrated the BAFTA-winning documentary Between Life and Death, and, believe it or not, was the voice behind this David Beckham’s razor advert. Smooth tones. The Crown viewers might recognise him as the man who played Stephen Ward in episode Mystery Man.

Clarissa Mullery (Liz Carr)

Liz Carr, BBC Pictures, SL
Liz Carr, BBC Pictures, SL

Clarissa is a mysterious yet resourceful and efficient member of the team. She is Jack’s right hand woman, and everyone’s reference in times of need due to her encyclopaedic knowledge in forensic breakthroughs.

Liz Carr is an actress, stand up comedian, broadcaster and disability rights activist, who has been a regular in Silent Witness since 2012. She presented the BBC Ouch! podcast for seven years until 2013, and fronted incisive BBC World Service documentary When Assisted Death Is Legal.

Silent Witness episodes 3 & 4 guest stars

Simon Laing (played by Nitin Ganatra)

Nitin Ganatra in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Nitin Ganatra in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Yes, that really is EastEnders’ Masood playing Hamilton Ash hospital chief Simon Laing. With a list of bodies piling up, Nikki and the team are led to Simon’s door to see if he can help with their investigation. Ganatra has recently returned to the cast of EastEnders as much-loved character Masood, making his reappearance on 1st January.

DCI Naomi Silva (played by Kiza Deen)

Kiza Deen in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Kiza Deen in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Investigating officer Naomi strikes up a sparring relationship with Jack after they meet in the boxing ring. Kiza Deen is another actor best known for her work in soap, appearing as Sonia Albright on Hollyoaks for just over a year.

Pete Sawyers (played by Jamie Michie)

Jamie Michie in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Jamie Michie in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Pete Sawyers is the grieving husband who finds his life unravelling when he discovers his wife was having an affair. Jamie Michie is most recognisable for playing Steelshanks Walton on Game of Thrones and has also cropped up in Shetland, Skins and Borderline.

Jane Ronald (played by Lu Corfield)

Lu Corfield in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Lu Corfield in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Jane Ronald is Simon’s assistant at the hospital. Lu Corfield played Mercy in Crazyhead and Freya Wilson in BBC soap Doctors.

Jason Farrell (played by Darren Raymond)

Darren Raymond in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Darren Raymond in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Jason Farrell is a hot-shot barrister with a cocaine habit, living with his fiancé Shelley Brooks (played by Cherrelle Skeele). Darren Raymond is best known for his Shakespearean work on stage and is creative director of Intermission Theatre.

Dr Eleanor Hill (Wendy Kweh)

Wendy Kweh in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Wendy Kweh in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Dr Eleanor Hill is a therapist working at the hospital who treats Nikki for her post-traumatic stress. Singaporean actress Wendy Kweh played DC Suzie Sim in The Bill, Lily Stokes in Coronation Street and Amy Teo in Holby City.

Max Thorndyke (played by Daniel Weyman)

Daniel Weyman in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Daniel Weyman in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Max is the husband of forensics expert Clarissa and helps the team unpick cyber evidence in their latest case. Daniel Weyman played Arthur Havisham in Great Expectations and Adam Wainwright in Foyle’s War.

Gary Brockham (played by Preston Nyman)

Preston Nyman in Silent Witness, BBC, SL
Preston Nyman in Silent Witness, BBC, SL

Young hacker Gary may have some connection to the murders the Lyell team are tasked with investigating. Preston Nyman has shown up in Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Doc Martin and, most recently, This Country and Crooked House.

Advertisement

Silent Witness airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1

Tags

All about Silent Witness

Silent Witness, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Silent Witness stars Emilia Fox, Richard Lintern and David Caves reveal all about the new series

96463

Silent Witness star Emilia Fox can’t stand gore in real life – or watching herself back on TV

imagenotavailable1

The stars of Silent Witness on screen violence, squeamishness and the new series

imagenotavailable1

Silent Witness’s cause of death? Dullness

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more