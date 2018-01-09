The best kids movies to watch on Netflix
From Minions to Fantastic Mr Fox via retro classic Back to the Future, check out all the best kids movies to watch on Netflix UK
It’s not easy to find a film that will tick boxes for every member of the family – so we’ve done the hard work for you.
From the soon to drop Back to the Future trilogy to modern Christmas classic Love Actually, we’ve compiled the definitive list of the best all-ages films on Netflix. Each of these has just enough to keep the wee ones and grown ups entertained.
- New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows every day
- Top 50 Netflix films available now
- The best shows coming to Netflix in 2018
Check out our list of the best family films on Netflix below.
Fantastic Mr Fox
Wes Anderson’s typically nuanced adaptation of Roald Dahl’s best children’s book is colourful, quirky and packed with wit. Watch on Netflix
Minions
A silly and funny ode to silent cinema that will please kids and adults alike. Watch on Netflix
Mamma Mia!
It’s hardly Citizen Kane, but this high-camp musical is fantastic light entertainment, with a soundtrack of certified (if slightly brutalised) bangers. Watch on Netflix
Back to the Future 1-3
The complete adventures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Watch on Netflix
Hook
Stephen Spielberg’s wondrous take on Peter Pan. Watch on Netflix
Shrek & Shrek 2
Mike Myers’ big green ogre may have lost his way in later films, but the first two are fairytale-skewering classics built for repeat-viewing. Watch Shrek on Netflix / Watch Shrek 2 on Netflix
Sing Street
If John Carney’s nostalgic high school musical doesn’t warm the very cockles of your heart, I don’t know what will. Watch on Netflix
Love Actually
A Christmas film? Or a film set at Christmas? We say: both. Watch on Netflix
How To Train Your Dragon
Because who doesn’t want a dragon as a pet. Watch on Netflix
Mr Bean’s Holiday
Believe it or not, Mr Bean is not all that adept at immersing himself in different cultures. Not the best Bean, but Bean nonetheless. Watch on Netflix
Wallace and Gromit: the Curse of the Were-rabbit
Claymation heroes Wallace and Gromit make their silver-screen debut. Watch on Netflix