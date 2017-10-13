Doctor Who: Everything we know about Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor

From a new Tardis to her mysterious costume, we’re collecting all the info about the Thirteenth Doctor ahead of her first appearance in the Doctor Who 2017 Christmas special

Following the announcement in July that Jodie Whittaker will play the first female incarnation of the Doctor in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, fans around the world have desperately scrabbled to learn anything at all about the mysterious new Time Lord taking over world-saving duties this year.

Details surrounding the new Doctor are scarce – for now – but we’ve put together a list of the few facts we DO know about the future Tardis owner.

This article will be updated regularly.

When will the Thirteenth Doctor first appear on screen?

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor will first appear in the closing moments of this December’s festive special Twice Upon a Time (above) on Christmas Day, in a scene co-written by incoming showrunner Chris Chibnall and current series boss Steven Moffat.

Moffat will write the half where current Doctor Peter Capaldi begins the process of regeneration that brings him a new body, and Chibnall will take over when the regeneration to Whittaker’s Doctor is complete.

This mirrors the introduction of Matt Smith’s new Doctor at the end of 2010 New Year’s Day episode The End of Time part 2, which saw Moffat take over in the final scene from then-showrunner Russell T Davies in the same way.

Interestingly, Whittaker will be the third Doctor to appear in Twice Upon a Time, alongside Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and David Bradley’s depiction of the first incarnation of the character (originally played by William Hartnell).

What happens in Jodie Whittaker’s first scene?

Presumably Whittaker will spend her first moments on screen reacting to her regeneration and newly-female appearance – and according to Steven Moffat, who’s actually seen some of the footage, it’s rather good.

“Doctor Who has an amazing future, and I’ve seen part of it,” he said recently.

“I’ve seen Jodie’s first scene as the Doctor, and trust me we are in for a thrill ride. She is already brilliant.”

Sadly though, the rest of us will have to wait until Christmas to find out for ourselves exactly what it’s like. Just one more present to open under the tree.

What’s the Thirteenth Doctor like?

Each incarnation of the Doctor from William Hartnell to the present day has had their own unique personality and quirks, while still maintaining the core nature of the character – and from what Moffat says it sounds like Whittaker is no exception.

“In such a tiny moment, she’s given us the Doctor we’ve always known, but in, to say the least, a new way,” the writer said. “We are in for a very exciting run.”

At the moment, though, there are no specifics on how Whittaker’s Doctor compares to previous incarnations. Still, given Peter Capaldi’s Doctor was an older and occasionally grouchy figure, it stands to reason her characterisation might be a little lighter as a reaction.

What will the new Doctor wear?

While we may not know what clothes Thirteen will be donning week to week, we know one outfit that she WON’T be wearing – the black hoodie-and-coat ensemble from the video that first announced Whittaker’s casting.

Whittaker confirmed in her first interview after the announcement that her costume would be something else, adding that she “[didn’t] know yet” about what kind of outfit she’d be wearing more regularly.

Will Jodie Whittaker get a new Tardis?

Matt Smith introducing the current version of the Tardis interior

This has not been discussed in any of the Jodie Whittaker coverage thus far, but given the entire Doctor Who behind-the-scenes team is changing for the new series and the aim is to provide a fresh start for viewers, it stands to reason that a new Tardis interior set is incoming.

Precedent certainly suggests such a change is in the air, with the last handover between showrunners resulting in a Tardis makeover in 2010 (a second design change to the current iteration occurred in 2012).

Who will be the new companion?

Comedian, presenter and actor Bradley Walsh (best known for Coronation Street and The Chase) is currently the favourite to join Whittaker on her adventures, and if he really is the series’ new co-lead it would represent a rare occurrence – a companion played by someone older than the actor playing the Doctor.

Still, at the moment Walsh’s involvement is just a rumour (albeit one approved of by former Doctor Who companion Freema Agyeman, who co-starred with Walsh in Law & Order: UK), and other suggested possibilities for the role include Kris Marshall.

When will Jodie Whittaker’s first full series of Doctor Who be on TV?

After making her Christmas debut, Whittaker might have to wait a while before beginning time-spanning adventures in earnest – rumour has it that her proper reign as the Doctor in series 11 won’t be released until autumn 2018, possibly around October.

Still, we’re sure it will be well worth the wait. And in the meantime we have so much still to learn about her…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas