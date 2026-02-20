Scotland could mount an unlikely surge for the Six Nations title following their shock victory over England when they head to Wales this weekend.

It's typical of modern Scottish rugby that Gregor Townsend's men were dispatched by Italy but confidently defeated England, who were on a 12-match undefeated streak.

An expected victory over Wales would set up a blockbuster home tie against France in Round 4 that could blow the entire competition wide open going into the final weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is Wales v Scotland kick-off?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 4:40pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Scotland on?

Wales v Scotland will be shown live on BBC One from 4pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Scotland online

Wales v Scotland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

