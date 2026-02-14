Ireland are aiming to get their Six Nations campaign back on track when they host Italy at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Ad

Andy Farrell's men were blown away by France in their opening match, suffering a 36-14 defeat in Paris, to dent ambitions of a big tournament for the Irish.

The only course of action for Ireland is to ensure no slip-ups from here on in. That may be easier said than done against an Italian team overflowing with confidence.

Italy defeated Scotland 18-15 in Rome to kick-start their campaign in superb fashion. They head to Dublin with genuine belief of sparking an upset.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Italy on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations TV schedule | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations radio coverage | Six Nations presenters, pundits and commentators

When is Ireland v Italy?

Ireland v Italy will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

The game takes place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What time is Ireland v Italy kick-off?

Ireland v Italy will kick off at 2:10pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Italy on?

Ireland v Italy will be shown live on ITV1 from 1pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to live stream Ireland v Italy online

Ireland v Italy will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Advertisement Ireland v Italy odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Ireland (1/14) v Italy (8/1)* For all the latest rugby union odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.