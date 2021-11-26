When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The F1 calendar 2021 is drawing to a screeching close with just two races left to go. The penultimate trip sees a debut for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Billed as the world’s fastest street circuit, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton scorching through the Jeddah dust with the title in range.

Red Bull star Verstappen will be crowned champion if he wins the race plus the fastest lap and Hamilton finishes lower than fifth.

However, barring a freak accident or incident, given the form Hamilton is in, it’s unlikely that he will be any where other than the podium.

Mercedes’ star man has been in superb form and final tweaks on the car appear to be paying major dividends as the season comes in to land.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix gets underway.

When is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th December 2021.

The race starts at 5:30pm, so it’s later than usual, to accommodate for the heat of the day in the desert of Jeddah.

It will last around 90 minutes on average and can be no longer than two hours.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule

Friday 3rd December

From 1pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 1:30pm

Practice 2 – 5pm

Saturday 4th December

From 1:45pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 2pm

Qualifying – 5pm

Sunday 5th December

From 4pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 5:30pm

Check in during race week for our full race preview featuring full TV and live stream details, predictions and exclusive analysis with Sky F1 commentator Crofty.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.