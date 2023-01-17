Liverpool and Wolves played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield, however Julen Lopetegui's side may feel hard done by after a questionable VAR decision went against them.

FA Cup holders Liverpool are at risk of being knocked out at the earliest stage unless they can turn their form around against Wolves in their third-round replay on Tuesday evening.

The draw was Liverpool's best result in their last three games, with the Reds suffering two big defeats at Brentford and Brighton in the Premier League either side of the Wolves game.

Liverpool lost 3-1 at Brentford earlier this month and they followed that up with a disastrous 3-0 defeat at Brighton, which saw the Reds have 39 per cent possession and register just two shots on target compared to the Seagulls' nine.

Wolves, meanwhile, have lost just once in their last four games in all competitions - their one defeat was on penalties in the Carabao Cup at Nottingham Forest - as the players get used to Lopetegui's ideas.

They beat West Ham 1-0 last time out in a game that could be crucial in their relegation battle, with Wolves now up to 16th in the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 17th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Liverpool kick-off time

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Wolves v Liverpool on?

Wolves v Liverpool will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7:30pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Wolves v Liverpool online

You can also live stream the Wolves v Liverpool game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wolves v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Wolves (13/5) Draw (11/4) Liverpool (19/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Wolves v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Wolves v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.