What channel is West Brom v Southampton Championship play-off semi-final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

The Saints racked up an impressive 87 points, but it was only enough to secure fourth place in a particularly competitive campaign at the summit.

Southampton travel to West Bromwich Albion for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-finals at The Hawthorns.

Russell Martin’s men finished 12 points clear of this weekend’s opponents despite being separated by a single place in the final table.

West Brom swerved a two-leg clash against Leeds with a victory on the final day, but won’t necessarily have it any easier against the Saints, who are eager for an instant return to the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Southampton on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Southampton?

West Brom v Southampton will take place on Sunday 12th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Brom v Southampton kick-off time

West Brom v Southampton will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

West Brom v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Brom (7/4) Draw (11/5) Southampton (31/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.



*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

