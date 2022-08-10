Their Carabao Cup encounter could offer a few clues as to who has the edge in 2022/23 as the sides meet on Thursday night.

West Brom and Sheffield United are expected to be among the top contenders in the Championship this season.

Steve Bruce still has plenty of work to do to win over the Baggies' faithful who doubt his ability to get the most from a talented squad.

Paul Heckingbottom is also under pressure to make the most of a strong stable of players, and Manchester City prodigy James McAtee has now joined his ranks on loan.

Neither side will be too disappointed to lose this one in a bid to focus on the league, but a convincing victory for either would certainly give fans a taste of a potential promotion battle to come this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Sheffield United on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is West Brom v Sheffield United?

West Brom v Sheffield United will take place on Thursday 11th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this weekend including Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is West Brom v Sheffield United on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with all the action on ITV with its Carabao Cup highlights offering.

How to live stream West Brom v Sheffield United online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Carabao Cup highlights on ITV Hub as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

West Brom v Sheffield United team news

West Brom predicted XI: Palmer; Gardner-Hickman, Bartley, Ajayi, Reach; Mowatt, Yokuslu; Diangana, Molumby, Phillips; Robinson

Sheffield United predicted XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Gordon, Norrington-Davies; Baldock, Osborn, Arblaster, Lowe; Khadra, McAtee; Jebbison

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

West Brom v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Brom (13/10) Draw (23/10) Sheffield United (11/5)*

For all the latest Carabao Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: West Brom v Sheffield United

Neither side has started the season in particularly exciting form, but both squads have the quality to finish in the top six or even the automatic places. West Brom have been hard to beat so far and United may have some trouble cracking them. This one could go the distance to penalties.

Our prediction: West Brom 1-1 Sheffield United (5/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.