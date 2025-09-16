The hosts continued their fast start under summer appointment Thomas Frank with a 3-0 victory over West Ham on the weekend and will aim to carry their early-season momentum into the Champions League, with an eye on reaching the knockout stages.

Villarreal are in fine fettle themselves and are fifth in the Spanish top tier despite suffering their first defeat of 2025/26 against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

While they have not won a game on the road this term, they had the second-best away record in LaLiga last season and should provide Frank's side with a stern test.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Villarreal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Villarreal?

Tottenham v Villarreal will take place on Tuesday 16th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Villarreal kick-off time

Tottenham v Villarreal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Villarreal on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Tottenham v Villarreal online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Tottenham v Villarreal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Tottenham v Villarreal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (17/20) Draw (11/4) Villarreal (3/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

