What channel is Sheffield United v Bristol City FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United take on Bristol City in the midweek round of FA Cup fixtures live on TV.

Advertisement

The Blades sit rock-bottom of the Premier League, but have won three of their last six games to demonstrate improvements across the team.

Chris Wilder won’t see the FA Cup as a top priority, but a winning mentality could super-charge an unlikely bid for survival going into the second half of the season.

Bristol City head into this one sitting in the Championship mid-table mire having lost four of their last five league encounters.

The Robins have drawn the joint-fewest number of games in the division so far in 2020/21, proving their identity as an all-or-nothing team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Bristol City on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Sheffield United v Bristol City on TV?

Sheffield United v Bristol City will take place on Wednesday 10th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Bristol City will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Bristol City on?

The game will not be shown on a regular terrestrial TV channel, but you will be able to stream the game via BBC iPlayer onto your TV for the big-screen experience.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Bristol City online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Bristol City team news

Sheffield United predicted XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McGoldrick, Brewster

Bristol City predicted XI: O’Leary, Mariappa, Kalas, Mawson, Moore, Semenyo, Vyner, Bakinson, Palmer, Wells, Diedhiou

Sheffield United v Bristol City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (13/20) Draw (11/4) Bristol City (9/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Bristol City

Sheffield United are improving, there’s no doubt about that and, based on current form, they would be in with a shout of survival had they not left it too late to click into gear.

However, Wilder will understand the importance of simply winning games regularly again – the hope and confidence it can bring.

Championship sides are often tricky opponents for Premier League strugglers, but Sheffield United should have enough to grind out another cup victory here.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City (5/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.