What channel is Sevilla v Dortmund Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sevilla will hope to extend their winning streak to nine when they face Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Spanish side have struck top form this winter to edge closer to the top three in La Liga and move to within 90 minutes of a Copa del Rey final berth.

Attention now turns to one of the most well-balanced Champions League fixtures of this first knockout stage, with German giants Dortmund coming to town.

Boss Edin Terzic is desperate for a win to help resurrect Dortmund’s season. They currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga and have won just two of their last seven outings.

These sides last met during the 2010/11 Europa League and neither manager will be happy with a defeat from this first-leg encounter here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v Dortmund on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v Dortmund on TV?

Sevilla v Dortmund will take place on Wednesday 17th February 2021.

Check out our and live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Dortmund will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Porto v Juventus, which also kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Dortmund on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Sevilla v Dortmund online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sevilla v Dortmund team news

Sevilla: Jesus Navas, Marcos Acuna and Lucas Ocampos are all injured for Sevilla, but Luuk De Jong could keep his spot up front.

Munir El Haddadi will likely start on the right flank, ahead of Ivan Rakitic, who will do most of the creative work from midfield.

Dortmund: The German outfit is heavily depleted, with Thorgan Hazard, Marcel Schmelzer, Roman Burki, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Axel Witsel, Thomas Meunier and Lukasz Piszczek all ruled out.

Erling Haaland will naturally start up top for the visitors and we could see a run-out for 17-year-old Englishman Jude Bellingham. Thomas Delaney will sit in the centre of midfield next to the former Birmingham academy star.

Our prediction: Sevilla v Dortmund

Dortmund head to Sevilla with a depleted squad thanks to injuries but the likes of Haaland and Bellingham will certainly give them a fighting chance here.

The issue for the German side is Sevilla’s form. The Spaniards are flying right now and will be comfortable in their home stadium, so expect Sevilla to control the majority of the game.

The onus will therefore be on Haaland, Marco Rues and Jadon Sancho to cause an attacking threat and break quickly when in possession. Dortmund should score but Sevilla may run out victors.

Our prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Dortmund

