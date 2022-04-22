They take a six-point lead at the top of the table into their first game after the league split, meaning that their destiny is in their own hands.

Celtic are clear frontrunners in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and can tighten their grip on the trophy with a win against Ross County on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side will be more determined than ever to get the job done after their defeat to Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final last weekend.

The league title is now the only piece of silverware that Celtic are competing for in the final weeks of the campaign and Ross County may well feel the force of that fact.

They were fifth in the table ahead of the split and have earned less than half the amount of points that their opponents on Sunday have, which highlights the size of the task they're facing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ross County v Celtic on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Ross County v Celtic?

Ross County v Celtic will take place on Sunday 24th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Ross County v Celtic will kick off at 2:30pm.

There are numerous Scottish Premiership games taking place this weekend including Motherwell v Rangers.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Ross County v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ross County v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Ross County v Celtic team news

Ross County predicted XI: Laidlaw; Randall, Baldwin, Iacovitti, Vokins; Tillson, Callachan; Spittal, Paton, Charles-Cook; White

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Rogic, McGregor, O'Riley; Jota, Giakoumakis, Maeda

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Ross County v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ross County (11/1) Draw (17/4) Celtic (2/7)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Ross County v Celtic

Celtic have beaten Ross County three times already in 2021/22 – scoring nine goals and conceding just once in the process – and it's hard to see anything but another win for the Hoops on Sunday.

Their defeat to Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final will surely only make them more determined to beat their Old Firm rivals to the league title this term and a victory at the Global Energy Stadium is one step closer to achieving that.

It's more about results than performances at this point in the season but they may want to put on a show as they'll know the blue side of Glasgow will be watching.

Our prediction: Ross County 1-4 Celtic (16/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Check out the latest issue of Radio Times on sale now. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.