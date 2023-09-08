France have won all five of their games, meaning Kenny's men are battling it out to beat the Netherlands and Greece to second spot.

Ireland are without Brighton hitman Evan Ferguson once again in a major blow to The Boys in Green, and they face a Netherlands side who dominated in a 3-0 win against Greece on Thursday night.

A defeat against the Netherlands would all but end Ireland's Euro 2024 hopes, leaving Virgil van Dijk and co to battle it out with Greece for second spot in the group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Netherlands on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Netherlands?

Republic of Ireland v Netherlands will take place on Sunday 10th September 2023.

Republic of Ireland v Netherlands kick-off time

Republic of Ireland v Netherlands will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Netherlands on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Netherlands online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Republic of Ireland v Netherlands odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (15/4) Draw (14/5) Netherlands (13/20)*

