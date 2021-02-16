What channel is RB Leipzig v Liverpool Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The Champions League knockout stages get underway on Tuesday night in unfamiliar surroundings for both RB Leipzig and Liverpool, who meet in Hungary for the first leg of their last-16 encounter.

The game has been moved from Germany amid Covid 19 safety concerns and is one of a number of Champions League fixtures to change venue this week.

Liverpool will hope Leipzig’s lack of home advantage will aid Jurgen Klopp’s men as they seek to end a miserable run of form with a win here.

The Reds have lost their last three games on the bounce and have conceded eight goals over that period, while scoring just twice.

They have never faced Leipzig but will be aware of the Bundesliga side’s form, with boss Julian Nagelsmann having guided them to four straight wins of late.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Liverpool on TV?

RB Leipzig v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 16th February 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Barcelona v PSG, which also kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.

Which stadium is RB Leipzig v Liverpool held in?

As mentioned, RB Leipzig v Liverpool has been moved to Hungary due to the strict lockdown border rules of both Germany and the UK.

The game will go ahead behind closed doors at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, usually home to the Hungary national team since opening its doors in 2019.

The 67,000 arena is set to be used several times throughout European competitions in the weeks to come.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Liverpool online

RB Leipzig v Liverpool team news

RB Leipzig: The influential Emil Forsberg is missing for the German side, as is Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Nagelsmann may opt to maintain his three-man defence, while Yussuf Poulsen and Christopher Nkunku should start up top.

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez remain out, while Fabinho is a doubt. It means Jordan Henderson and Ozan Kabak may start in the heart of defence once again.

Naby Keita won’t feature, while James Milner and Divock Origi are carrying injuries. Diogo Jota still isn’t back in training, so the forward three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah shouldn’t change.

RB Leipzig v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Liverpool are on a miserable run of form right now and what they don’t need is to come up against a Leipzig team in scoring mood. However, while defensively the Reds are frail, the absence of Forsberg does relief some of the pressure Klopp’s men will face.

Make no mistake, Leipzig will look to control this game. But playing on a neutral venue only aids the Reds and the balance of power could shift as the game nears its conclusion.

Klopp will have his men set out to attack from the off. The Champions League is now the priority seeing as their Premier League title aspirations are over – and we should see some real intent from the 2019 European champions here, especially in the second half.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

