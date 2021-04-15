What channel is Rangers v Celtic Scottish Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will hope to add more misery to Celtic’s season by beating their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s men have already secured the Scottish Premiership crown to end Celtic’s nine-year long dominance in the league, but haven’t won the Scottish Cup since 2009.

Meanwhile, John Kennedy’s side are out for revenge and are defending cup holders here, having won this competition in each of the last four seasons.

These sides drew 1-1 at Celtic Park towards the end of March and Sunday’s encounter will be the fourth time they have clashed this season.

Rangers are as yet unbeaten against their rivals (W2 D1) this term but won’t leave anything to chance here at Ibrox.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic on TV?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Sunday 18th April 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Scottish Cup games taking place this weekend including Aberdeen v Livingston, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Premier Sports 1 from 1:30pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

You can also live stream the match via Premier Sports on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers: Leon Balogun is ruled out with an injury picked up in training, while James Tavernier is expected to miss this clash as he continues to recover from a knee problem.

Ryan Jack’s calf injury may keep him sidelined too. Alfredo Morelos should start up front, with Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe either side of the Colombian.

Celtic: Kennedy is waiting on an update on James Forrest after the 29-year-old came off during the 6-0 win over Livingston last weekend.

Ryan Christie may get a start at the weekend, while Leigh Griffiths will be hoping to earn the nod as he seeks to end a nine-game goal drought.

Rangers v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Celtic

Celtic have scored nine goals in just two games since drawing with Rangers last month but Gerrard’s men are a much tougher proposition than either Falkirk or Livingston.

Kennedy appears upbeat heading into the tie, which is now Celtic’s sole opportunity to win a trophy this summer. Yet Rangers are on cruise control and will want to assert their dominance over their rivals here.

Don’t be surprised if this is a free-flowing attacking game – somewhat different to the sort of Old Firms we’re used to. There’s not so much at stake here compared to the league battles earlier in the season, so we should expect plenty of goalmouth action at Ibrox.

Our prediction: Rangers 3-1 Celtic (18/1 at bet365)

