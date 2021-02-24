What channel is Rangers v Antwerp Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers take a 4-3 aggregate lead into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 encounter with Antwerp at Ibrox on Thursday.

But there can be no presumption that things will be smooth sailing for the Glasgow side after a rollercoaster 90 minutes in Belgium last week.

Antwerp and Rangers played out one of the most exciting Europa League fixtures of the season so far, sharing seven goals in a thriller that sets up high expectations for the second leg.

Steven Gerrard’s men continued their unbeaten streak following the win in Belgium with a 4-1 result over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

And with Antwerp now winless in their last four outings, the hosts are certainly the favourites to progress to the last-16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Antwerp on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Antwerp on TV?

Rangers v Antwerp will take place on Thursday 25th February 2021.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Antwerp will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Manchester United v Real Sociedad, which kicks off at 8pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Antwerp on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Antwerp online

Rangers v Antwerp team news

Rangers: James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe were both injured in the win in Belgium and miss this encounter.

Alfredo Morelos should start up front once again, with Ryan Kent coming in for Roofe. Leon Balogun is likely to fill in for Tavernier

Antwerp: Dieumerci Mbokani and Didier Lamkel Ze both missed last week’s clash but could be passed fit to feature here.

Ortwin De Wolf will start between the sticks, while defender Abdoulaye Seck misses the game due to suspension after seeing red late on against Gers last week.

Rangers v Antwerp odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Antwerp

Rangers rode their luck at times in Belgium but came away with the win and an aggregate advantage to take into Thursday’s clash, so there is some room for error here.

Yet without Tavernier and Roofe, boss Gerrard will want to keep things steady in the opening throes.

Antwerp know they need to beat Rangers by two goals or better to progress and Lamkel Ze’s return will boost their forward arsenal. But Rangers should have enough in the tank over 90 minutes to edge the visitors.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Antwerp (7/1 at bet365)

