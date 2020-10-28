The cash is going directly to Premier League clubs in a bid to subsidise some of the lost matchday revenue while crowds are not allowed into stadiums.

Several matches each week will continue to be shown on the premium-cost box office channels until the end of Sunday 8th November when the international break begins.

The Premier League will then review the format and pricing of the service, with a reduction in cost to £10 per game being mooted.

Many have criticised the high price to pay on top of any regular subscriptions that fans may shell out for each month in order to watch all the games.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley weighed in on the debate this week, touting a £4.95 price point until Christmas.

In a statement, he said: "I am calling on the Premier League to immediately act and review its current pay-per-view arrangements for live matches in the UK.

"Charging £14.95 for single televised matches in the current climate is not acceptable to any football fan.

"Supporters have overwhelmingly rejected this offer and the Premier League must now act.

"Why not make it much more accessible at £4.95 per match until Christmas?"

Despite the criticism, the PPV broadcasts have attracted an average of 39,000 fans per game across the nine games shown on box office channels so far.

That works out at approximately £5.2million in total to be shared between the teams involved, though two games attracted less than 10,000 fans, meaning those teams will receive a negligible cut of the cash.

The recent move to PPV channels has angered many fans after the excess games, not initially picked by broadcasters, during the nationwide lockdown in the 2019/20 season were shown for free across Sky Sports, Amazon Prime and BBC platforms.

