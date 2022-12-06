Ronaldo is poised to leave European football behind to sign a mega £173m per year deal with Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, signalling the end of his career as we know it.

You're never likely to see a player more desperate to get on the scoresheet as Cristiano Ronaldo will be as Portugal enter the World Cup knockout rounds against Switzerland.

He will be utterly determined to ensure his international career ends with a bang, not a whimper, and will be even more motivated than ever to see his name up in lights, possibly for the final time in a major match for club or country.

However, Switzerland will hope to rain on his parade and have all the tools to do exactly that as they enter the Round of 16 full of confidence, with strong pedigree in knockout football matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Portugal v Switzerland in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

When is Portugal v Switzerland?

Portugal v Switzerland will kick off at 7pm on Tuesday 6th December 2022.

Portugal v Switzerland team news

Portugal predicted line-up: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Silva, Carvalho, Neves; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo.

Switzerland predicted line-up: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo.



Portugal v Switzerland prediction

Portugal have seen more of the ball in wide areas, proportionally, than any other team in the tournament so far aside from Australia. Fernando Santos has not been afraid to mix up his personnel in Qatar with multiple changes to his starting XIs so far, but he will hope to use full-backs Joao Cancelo and Raphael Guerreiro to great effect in unlocking an inevitably organised Swiss unit.

Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji have been solid at the back so far and Switzerland actually look more at home when trying to shut out elite opposition. They kept a rampant Brazil at bay for 83 minutes before Casemiro burst the dam.

Switzerland eliminated France at Euro 2020 and took Spain to penalties. There's no reason to believe they can't muster the same level of performance to stifle Portugal and go all the way here. We could see another shoot-out in this one.

Our prediction: Portugal 1-1 Switzerland (6/1 at bet365)

Portugal v Switzerland odds

Portugal (17/2) Draw (5/2) Switzerland (7/2)*

