What channel is Porto v Juventus Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Juventus set out once again on their quest to win their first Champions League crown since 1996 when they meet Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

Juve are yet to fulfil what some fans believe is their ultimate destiny of finally bringing the European Cup back to Turin after a wait of over 20 years.

Signing Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet delivered the trophy but Juve will hope they can navigate through this season’s Champions League fixtures and claim victory in the final come May.

Porto stand in the way of a quarter-final berth, however, and Wednesday’s hosts will be in reasonably high spirits as they seek to extend their uneaten run to eight games.

The Portuguese side have in fact drawn their last four encounters – and another draw here would likely be accepted by both managers ahead of the second leg in March.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Porto v Juventus on TV and online.

When is Porto v Juventus on TV?

Porto v Juventus will take place on Wednesday 17th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Porto v Juventus will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Sevilla v Dortmund, which also kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Porto v Juventus on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Porto v Juventus online

Porto v Juventus team news

Porto: Otavio, Nanu and Zaidu Sanusi are all set to miss this encounter, with manager Sergio Conceicao enduring a defensive injury headache.

The manager will almost certainly start Moussa Marega and Mehdi Taremi up front together.

Juventus: Alex Sandro should start on the left in place of the injured Juan Cuadrado, while Arthur, Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala are all expected to be injured.

Boss Andrea Pirlo could opt for an experienced centre-back partnership of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata should start up front.

Porto v Juventus odds

Our prediction: Porto v Juventus

Juventus head into this fixture without a win from their last two games. Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Napoli means their Serie A title defence is now in real danger.

But Juve crave the Champions League above all else – and don’t be surprised if we see a reaction here. Ronaldo and Morata will lead the line and injures in Porto’s defence won’t help the hosts.

Boss Pirlo will be disappointed to be without the influential Cuadrado here, and it will be down to Federico Bernardeschi to pull the strings in midfield. Juve will happily take an away draw from this first leg.

Our prediction: Porto 1-1 Juventus (5/1 at bet365)

