Whether they can keep up that pace in the second half of the season remains to be seen, but with a strong defence, Chris Wood firing in the goals, and a significant set-piece threat, they can and will trouble anyone in the Premier League.

The trip to the City Ground is certainly a cause for concern for Spurs, who have produced some sparkling performances this term but struggled for consistency in Ange Postecoglou's second season at the helm.

The Australian coach has moved one step closer to ending the long wait for silverware by reaching the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but will need to drive his side up the Premier League table as well if he is to keep fans onside.

A win away at Forest would be a step in the right direction ahead of the turn of the year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham?

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 26th December 2024.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Tottenham online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 2:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

