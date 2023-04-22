Both saw their hopes of securing a place in Europe's premier competition for 2023/24 dented last weekend. Newcastle were well beaten by rising threat Aston Villa while Spurs were sunk by Bournemouth's late winner in a topsy-turvy 3-2 defeat.

Sunday's Premier League clash at St James' Park could prove to be a pivotal game in the race for Champions League qualification – with top four hopefuls Newcastle United and Tottenham set to do battle.

Man Utd took advantage and gave themselves some breathing room in third but with the Red Devils focused on their FA Cup semi-final this week, there is an opportunity for someone to cut the gap.

Eddie Howe's side are better placed in the top four race, sitting three points above the visitors in fourth with a game in hand, and have lost just one Premier League game at home all season.

Spurs, meanwhile, have taken just 20 points from their 15 away games this term and not won on the road since January, which isn't a great omen ahead of Sunday's crucial clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Newcastle v Tottenham kick-off time

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Newcastle v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (5/6) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (16/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Newcastle v Tottenham prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Newcastle v Tottenham predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

