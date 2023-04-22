Defeat would be a massive blow to Spurs' Champions League hopes. Despite having played one more game, they're already three points back from fourth-placed Newcastle and six behind Man Utd in third.

The race for the top four heats up on Sunday as Newcastle United host Tottenham at St James' Park.

The sacking of Antonio Conte is yet to have the upturn in fortunes that Daniel Levy and co. will have been hoping for while a growing injury list only adds to interim boss Cristian Stellini's concerns after last weekend's defeat to Bournemouth.

Newcastle suffered disappointment themselves a week ago as they were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa, who are emerging as a wildcard threat in the top four race.

A win would provide Eddie Howe's side with a bit of much-needed breathing room and reassure supporters that last weekend was a blip rather than the start of an untimely drop in form.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Newcastle v Tottenham.

When is Newcastle v Tottenham?

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

Newcastle v Tottenham team news

Newcastle predicted line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron

Tottenham predicted line-up: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Sanchez; Porro, Højbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Danjuma, Kane, Son

Newcastle v Tottenham prediction

Newcastle were well beaten at Villa Park on Saturday but the visit of Spurs offers them a perfect opportunity to respond. It's a six-pointer in the race for the top four and one that looks even more important given Man Utd aren't playing this weekend.

There is clear quality in the Spurs ranks but their away record is poor, having taken just 20 points from 15 Premier League games on the road this term and not won outside north London since January.

St James' Park is likely to be the deciding factor as Newcastle have lost once at home all season while if Spurs' recent games are anything to go by, we should be due some late drama.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Tottenham (14/1 at bet365)

Newcastle v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Newcastle (7/2) Draw (11/4) Tottenham (8/11)*

