Chelsea's progress will be tested on their trip to the North East, however, as Newcastle boast one of the best home records in the division – having lost just once and won the other five of their league games on Teesside this term.

The break came at a good time for Eddie Howe's side, who were wobbling a little courtesy of defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Bournemouth in a four-day period, and they're now set to welcome a host of players back to their first team squad.

Bruno Guimarães has served his suspension while Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar could all be back fit in a major boost to their hopes of getting back to winning ways.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Newcastle v Chelsea?

Newcastle v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 25th November 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Chelsea kick-off time

Newcastle v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

Is Newcastle v Chelsea on TV?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Newcastle v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

How to watch Newcastle v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Newcastle v Chelsea live on Peacock at 10am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Newcastle v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (29/20) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (7/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.