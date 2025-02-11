City, who are having a poor season by their incredibly high standards, snuck into the play-offs after winning their final league phase game.

Guardiola's men have won just three of their Champions League games this season and they're also struggling in the Premier League, with City already 15 points behind leaders Liverpool.

They come into the clash on the back of their unconvincing 2-1 win at League One's Leyton Orient in the FA Cup.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, had to settle for a play-off spot after finishing just one point outside the automatic qualification places.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who sit at the top of La Liga, have impressed this season, and they'll be hoping history repeats itself after Real beat City in the Champions League quarter-finals last campaign on their way to lifting the trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Real Madrid on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Real Madrid?

Man City v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Real Madrid kick-off time

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Man City v Real Madrid online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Listen to Man City v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man City v Real Madrid odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (9/10) Draw (29/10) Real Madrid (27/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.