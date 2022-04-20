City have dropped into second place, two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand, following the Reds' devastating 4-0 triumph over Manchester United last night.

Manchester City take on Brighton as they seek to re-assert their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's men remain firmly in the hunt for the title with strong form backing up their charge, but the pressure is squarely on their shoulders.

Brighton have little to play for in the closing weeks of the season, but they will be keen to secure a top-10 finish to mark progress for Graham Potter's side.

The Seagulls have not switched off yet, with two back-to-back wins, but remarkably they have only won nine times in 2021/22 despite their solid season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brighton?

Man City v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 20th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Man City v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man City v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man City v Brighton team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; Lamptey, Gross, Mwepu, Lallana, Trossard; Mac Allister; Welbeck

Man City v Brighton odds

Our prediction: Man City v Brighton

Manchester City know that every game matters. In ordinary circumstances, they are capable of picking apart any team at will.

However, with the pressure dialled up, can they produce another devastating display when they need it most?

Brighton can be a tough nut to crack but City have enough weapons in their armoury to find a way through. They don't need to blow Brighton away, they just need raw points on the board.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 Brighton (5/1 at bet365)

