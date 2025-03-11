A goalkeeping masterclass from Alisson frustrated Ousmane Dembélé and his PSG team-mates before Harvey Elliott stepped off the bench to bag the only goal of the game.

Liverpool capped off a brilliant week by beating Southampton 3-1 on home soil to move one step closer to capturing the Premier League title on Saturday.

PSG also enjoyed a facile success on their return to league action by securing a 4-1 win at Rennes at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v PSG on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v PSG?

Liverpool v PSG will take place on Tuesday 11th March 2025.

Liverpool v PSG kick-off time

Liverpool v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v PSG online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Liverpool v PSG on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Liverpool v PSG on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

