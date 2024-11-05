Liverpool have won all three of their Champions League games so far this campaign, against AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig – and they can go top of the league with a victory on Tuesday.

The Reds come into the clash on the back of their 2-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League, with second-half goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool two points clear at the top of the table after 10 games.

Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga last season after going unbeaten for the whole campaign. Alonso's side didn't lose in 51 games across all competitions before their only defeat in the Europa League final against Atalanta.

The German side, who are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, have won two and drawn one of their three Champions League games this season, and they can leapfrog Liverpool in the table with a statement win at Anfield.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen?

Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2024.

Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen online

Listen to Liverpool v Bayer Leverkusen on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

