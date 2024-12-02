This is Van Nistelrooy's first home game in charge and he will be determined to convert the King Power Stadium into a fortress among his first priorities.

West Ham are finally showing signs of life in 2024/25, just as they appeared to hit their lowest ebb under Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers' 2-0 victory away to Newcastle has surely bought their beleaguered boss time to cook over the Christmas period, but he will be well aware each and every dropped point could be his last.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Leicester v West Ham?

Leicester v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Leicester v West Ham kick-off time

Leicester v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.

How to live stream Leicester v West Ham online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

What TV channel is Leicester v West Ham on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Leicester v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on local radio in each area, with many regional BBC stations airing matches throughout the season.

