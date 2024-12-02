What channel is Leicester v West Ham Premier League match on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Leicester v West Ham in the Premier League, including TV details, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Ruud van Nistelrooy clearly did enough during his caretaker role at Manchester United against Leicester to warrant a shot at guiding the Foxes up the Premier League table.
The Dutchman presided over a 5-2 Carabao Cup win and 3-0 Premier League victory against Leicester a month ago, now he's tasked with repairing the damage he inflicted.
This is Van Nistelrooy's first home game in charge and he will be determined to convert the King Power Stadium into a fortress among his first priorities.
West Ham are finally showing signs of life in 2024/25, just as they appeared to hit their lowest ebb under Julen Lopetegui.
The Hammers' 2-0 victory away to Newcastle has surely bought their beleaguered boss time to cook over the Christmas period, but he will be well aware each and every dropped point could be his last.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v West Ham on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is Leicester v West Ham?
Leicester v West Ham will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Leicester v West Ham kick-off time
Leicester v West Ham will kick off at 8:15pm.
How to live stream Leicester v West Ham online
You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.
If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.
Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.
What TV channel is Leicester v West Ham on?
The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.
A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.
Listen to Leicester v West Ham on radio
You can listen to the match on local radio in each area, with many regional BBC stations airing matches throughout the season.
Advertisement
Leicester v West Ham odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Leicester (15/8) Draw (9/4) West Ham (6/4)*
For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.