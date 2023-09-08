Wales are fourth in their group, only ahead of Latvia, and they've lost their last two Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

A win for Page's men on Monday could see Wales move up to second in Group D behind Turkey, depending on other results.

Latvia have lost all three of their Euro 2024 qualifiers and they've conceded an average of two goals per game, so Wales's forward line will fancy their chances of causing the Latvia defence a few problems.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Latvia v Wales on TV and online.

When is Latvia v Wales?

Latvia v Wales will take place on Monday 11th September 2023.

Latvia v Wales kick-off time

Latvia v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Latvia v Wales on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports. You can also watch the match on S4C in Wales.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Latvia v Wales online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Fans can also tune in to live stream the match on BBC iPlayer. The platform is available across a host of devices from smart TVs to laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Latvia v Wales odds

