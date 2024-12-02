Boss Kieran McKenna will encourage his team to head into this one with extra desire for a precious three points at Portman Road given their opponents' current predicament.

It's just not happening for Crystal Palace, is it? Years of unspectacular yielded an appetite for more, but the 'next level' has simply failed to materialise.

The Eagles find themselves submerged in the relegation battle as things stand and will be desperate to steer back to the calmer waters of mid-table over the festive period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Crystal Palace?

Ipswich v Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Ipswich v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Ipswich v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30pm.

How to live stream Ipswich v Crystal Palace online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Crystal Palace on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Ipswich v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on local radio in each area, with many regional BBC stations airing matches throughout the season.

