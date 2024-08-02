The Belgian coach will no doubt want to send a message by moving straight to the top of the Scottish Premiership table with victory in the curtain-raiser – particularly on the back of a pre-season campaign that left some supporters frustrated.

Hearts will have lofty ambitions of their own in 2024/25. Disrupting the Old Firm duo has to be the aim after a third-place finish last season, and despite links to Rangers throughout the summer, talisman Lawrence Shankland remains at the club to spearhead their attack as things stand.

Recent history is against the hosts, however, as they've not beaten Saturday's visitors for more than four years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hearts v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Hearts v Rangers?

Hearts v Rangers will take place on Saturday 3rd August 2024.

Hearts v Rangers kick-off time

Hearts v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Hearts v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Hearts v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Hearts v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Hearts v Rangers odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hearts (15/4) Draw (10/3) Rangers (8/13)*

