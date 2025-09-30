Liverpool will hope to extend their winning start to the League Phase after last beating Atletico Madrid a fortnight ago but know all too well how tough a trip to Istanbul is – having never won away against Tuesday's hosts.

Galatasaray have made a perfect start to the Super Lig season, winning all seven of their games to move six points clear at the top of the table, but were thrashed 5-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt in their Champions League opener.

Star striker Victor Osimhen, who signed permanently from Napoli in the summer, is a doubt for the midweek game due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Galatasaray v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Galatasaray v Liverpool?

Galatasaray v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 30th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Galatasaray v Liverpool kick-off time

Galatasaray v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Galatasaray v Liverpool on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Galatasaray v Liverpool online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Galatasaray v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Galatasaray v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Galatasaray (15/4) Draw (16/5) Liverpool (13/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.