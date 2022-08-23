Frank Lampard may have done enough to stick the Toffees to the Premier League for another season, but their future is far from secure following a poor start to this campaign and key players on the move.

Everton are in dire straits at the moment, but they will seek refuge in the Carabao Cup against Fleetwood.

Anthony Gordon is in talks with Chelsea as he looks set to follow Richarlison down to the capital. Fans are simply in need of a lift.

Fleetwood won't roll over and give in to those wishes, however. The League One unit are a regular presence in the third tier with occasional jaunts up to the play-off places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fleetwood v Everton on TV and online.

When is Fleetwood v Everton?

Fleetwood v Everton will take place on Tuesday 23rd August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Fleetwood v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are two matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week, including Tranmere v Newcastle.

What TV channel is Fleetwood v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with all the action on ITV with its Carabao Cup highlights offering.

Is there a Fleetwood v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Carabao Cup highlights on ITV Hub as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Fleetwood v Everton team news

Fleetwood predicted XI: Lynch; Rooney, Earl, Nsiala, Andrew; Sarpong-Wiredu, Vela, Macadam, Batty; Hayes, Garner

Everton predicted XI: Begovic; Holgate, Coady, Keane; Coleman, Allan, Onana, Vinagre; McNeil, Alli; Rondon

Fleetwood v Everton odds

Our prediction: Fleetwood v Everton

Everton need goals. From anyone. From anywhere. They just need someone to grab games by the scruff of the neck and stick a few between the posts. Dele Alli could be given another chance here despite transfer rumours linking him with a switch abroad. He and other fringe players simply need to take their chances.

Our prediction: Fleetwood 0-1 Everton (6/1 at bet365)

