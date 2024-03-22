Among those hoping for a chance to force their way onto the plane to Germany are Man Utd teenager Kobbie Mainoo, Brentford striker Ivan Toney, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Aston Villa marksman Ollie Watkins, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Liverpool utility man Joe Gomez.

The visitors may not be quite the force that they were during the eras of Pelé, Ronaldo or Neymar, but Saturday's game will give Southgate's side a chance to test themselves against a top team that boasts some of the best players in world football in their ranks, including the likes of Ederson, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

In terms of Saturday night entertainment, it does not get much better than the first meeting between England and Brazil in seven years at Wembley. A fitting occasion for the first run out of the new Three Lions kit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Brazil on TV and online.

When is England v Brazil?

England v Brazil will take place on Saturday 23rd March 2024.

England v Brazil kick-off time

England v Brazil will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is England v Brazil on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 6pm.

How to live stream England v Brazil online

You can also live stream the match via Channel 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Brazil on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live OR talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v Brazil odds

