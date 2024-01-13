Durham sit sixth in the FA Women's Super League 2 with a mixed bag of results to their name prior to the mid-season break.

Manchester City will hope to return from the winter pause without skipping a beat following a terrific run of form leading into December.

City won their last four WSL games with 16 goals to their name and will be determined to advance through the rounds in the cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Durham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Durham v Man City?

Durham v Man City will take place on Sunday 14th January 2024.

Durham v Man City kick-off time

Durham v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Durham v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Red Button.

How to live stream Durham v Man City online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Durham v Man City odds

