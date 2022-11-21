After reaching the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and a strong showing in the most recent Nations League, expectations are high for Kasper Hjulmand's team, who will believe they're capable of doing some damage in the knockout stages.

The first round of 2022 World Cup fixtures continue on Tuesday as Denmark and Tunisia kick off their campaigns in Group D.

The Danes are fancied to finish second to 2018 champions France in Group D but neither Tunisia nor Australia are just here to make up the numbers.

The North African side are battle-hardened and gritty so while they may not possess the sort of technicians that some others in their group do, they are certainly capable of causing an upset.

Manager Jalel Kadri has made it clear that his ambitions are to get out of the group and a result against Denmark would be a step in the right direction.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark v Tunisia on TV and online.

When is Denmark v Tunisia?

Denmark v Tunisia will take place on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

Denmark v Tunisia kick-off time

Denmark v Tunisia will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v Tunisia on?

Denmark v Tunisia will be shown on ITV with live coverage from 12:10pm.

How to live stream Denmark v Tunisia online

You can also live stream the Denmark v Tunisia game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Who is the Denmark v Tunisia referee?

The referee for Denmark v Tunisia has yet to be announced.

Denmark v Tunisia team news

Denmark predicted line-up: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Andersen; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Eriksen; Braithwaite, Poulsen.

Tunisia predicted line-up: Dahmen; Drager, Talbi, Ifa, Maaloul; Laidouni, Skhiri, Sassi; Khazri, Jaziri, Msakni

Denmark v Tunisia odds

Denmark v Tunisia prediction

Not all World Cup games can be classics and this does have the look of a cagey group opener.

Denmark's midfield may contain more recognisable names but make no mistake, they will have a real battle on their hands against the likes of Ellyes Skhiri and Aissa Laidouni in the centre of the park.

But the Danes have goals in their side while in Christian Eriksen they have the spark needed to unpick a determined Tunisian defence and that may just be the difference.

Our prediction: Denmark 1-0 Tunisia (5/1 at bet365)

