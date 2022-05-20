The Red Devils currently occupy sixth place, enough for a Europa League place in 2022/23. However, they are only two points ahead of West Ham with a far inferior goal difference. Anything less than a victory would take their destiny out of their hands.

Manchester United head into the Premier League final day with a job left to do against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Ralf Rangnick will oversee his final game in charge of the club, while new boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to watch the game from the stands.

It would take a whole sequence of events for Crystal Palace to finish this Premier League campaign in the top 10, meaning this one is more for pride than anything else.

The table never lies, but their progress in 2021/22 under Patrick Vieira has been notable. The Palace boss will return next season hoping to make further strides with the team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Man Utd on TV and online.

For more features check out: Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Crystal Palace v Man Utd?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Man Utd online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Crystal Palace v Man Utd team news

Crystal Palace predicted XI: TBC

Man Utd predicted XI: TBC

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Crystal Palace v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Crystal Palace (2/1) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (6/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Manchester United simply need this season to end. For many players, this term is already over. Defeats are flowing and a 4-0 crushing at the hands of Brighton last week should bring disgrace to the players, but do we trust them to respond well?

Gone are the days of revenge and backlash performances. United simply don't have the character to undertake them any more.

They're barely even favourites for this clash and there's plenty of evidence to suggest the pace of Palace could cause chaos for this United defence. The fans will generate a white-hot atmosphere, Palace will respond and could win this one. No-one would be surprised.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Man Utd (11/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.