That dominance cannot last forever, with Arsenal strengthening over the summer and the two Manchester clubs breathing down their necks as well, but the Blues remain the team to beat in English football.

They won all 11 of their home WSL games last term, and beat Spurs three times across all competitions, which highlights the size of the task facing the visitors.

There is fresh hope in north London, however, in the form of summer appointment Robert Vilahamn. The Swede had former club BK Häcken playing in the Champions League and competing for trophies, which will be his long-term goal with Spurs.

A trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is certainly a baptism of fire for Vilahamn, but bloodying the noses of the WSL champions would send a message to the rest of the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 1st October 2023.

Chelsea v Tottenham kick-off time

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 4:30pm and Main Event from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Tottenham odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/6) Draw (6/1) Tottenham (9/1)*

