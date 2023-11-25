But there have been signs of life in recent weeks, in the form of a 2-2 draw with Everton and a 3-2 win over West Ham.

Sunday's visitors should pose a tougher test than that pair, however, particularly as they look to bounce back from last weekend's Manchester derby defeat.

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 by rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford, dropping below them in the WSL as a result, and Bristol City could be the unlucky team that they take their frustrations out on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Man Utd?

Bristol City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 26th November 2023.

Bristol City v Man Utd kick-off time

Bristol City v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC via the red button from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Bristol City v Man Utd online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bristol City v Man Utd odds

