Thomas Frank's side secured some eye-catching results in 2022, including a 4-0 win over Man United and a 2-1 victory against Man City, and will hope that the new year brings more of the same.

Brentford will be in the hunt for their first Premier League scalp of 2023 when they welcome Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium on the 2nd of January.

History will be against them on Tuesday, however, as the Bees haven't beaten Liverpool since 1938 and have only done so three times in all.

The pair played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in west London last season and if what we've seen since the Premier League returned is anything to go by, this could be another end-to-end affair.

The Reds' defence does not look as solid as it once was but Klopp has the forward firepower to outgun most top flight opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Liverpool?

Brentford v Liverpool will take place on Monday 2nd January 2023.

Brentford v Liverpool kick-off time

Brentford v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brentford v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brentford v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brentford (9/2) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (4/7)*

Brentford v Liverpool prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Brentford v Liverpool predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

