Inspired by Australia's cricket rivalry with England, a small urn was previously competed for by the Socceroos and the All Whites on an annual basis between 1923 and 1954 - until the trophy mysteriously vanished.

The peculiar trophy was discovered in the garage of a former Australian Soccer FA chairman following his death during the Covid pandemic.

The small wooden box contains a silver case that was, poignantly, carried by Private William Fisher during the famous landing of Gallipoli in 1915. Within the razor case, the ashes are the remnants of cigars smoked by the captains of each side after a match between the two teams in 1923.

The discovery of the trophy has led to a comeback of the Soccer Ashes, with the first modern-day clash to be staged at Brentford's Community Stadium in London, due to both Australia and New Zealand playing friendly matches in Europe last week, against England and DR Congo (in Spain) respectively.

When is Australia v New Zealand?

Australia v New Zealand will take place on Tuesday 17th October 2023.

Australia v New Zealand kick-off time

Australia v New Zealand will kick off at 7:45pm UK time (5:45am AEDT).

How to watch Australia v New Zealand Soccer Ashes on TV and online

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the Football Australia YouTube channel from 7:30pm UK time (5:45am AEDT).

You can live stream the match via YouTube on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, smart TVs and tablets.

