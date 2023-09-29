Villa's 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday leaves them sixth with an impressive 12 points from their first six league games – with their only defeats coming away against Newcastle and Liverpool.

The visitors, meanwhile, rose to third courtesy of their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend, while they can count Newcastle United and Manchester United among their scalps this season already.

The pair have shown a commitment to front-foot football this term, scoring 30 goals and conceding 18 between them, which should make for exciting viewing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Brighton?

Aston Villa v Brighton will take place on Saturday 30th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Brighton kick-off time

Aston Villa v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Aston Villa v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Aston Villa v Brighton in the USA

You can watch Aston Villa v Brighton live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Aston Villa v Brighton odds

