Mikel Arteta is sweating on the fitness of some key players ahead of PSG's visit, most notably Mikel Merino, who has impressed after being pushed forward from midfield into the number nine role in recent weeks.

The visitors were made to work by Aston Villa in the last round, winning 3-1 at home before losing 3-2 in the second leg, but just like Arsenal will now feel like a first Champions League triumph is nearly in their grasp.

The general consensus is that the French team are better balanced than in previous years, while in Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia they have a devastating forward line.

They lost 2-0 away at the Emirates in the league phase back in October but will be determined to get something on Tuesday to take back to the Parc des Princes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v PSG on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v PSG?

Arsenal v PSG will take place on Tuesday 29th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v PSG kick-off time

Arsenal v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to live stream Arsenal v PSG online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch all of the Premier League action with the trial, or tune in for documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal or Rooney, plus many more coming to the platform in 2023.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Arsenal v PSG on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Listen to Arsenal v PSG on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Arsenal v PSG odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (23/20) Draw (23/10) PSG (5/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.