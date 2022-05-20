The Gunners looked on course to finish in the top four but back-to-back defeats against north London rivals Tottenham and buoyant Newcastle have left their dreams in tatters.

Arsenal have left themselves with a mammoth task if they are to secure Champions League football for next season ahead of a packed Premier League final day.

Anything less than victory over an Everton side who have already guaranteed their survival will condemn Mikel Arteta's men to fifth and Tottenham will secure a top-four place. If Spurs win, they qualify regardless of Arsenal's result and a Spurs draw would require Arsenal to defeat Everton by 15 goals.

The hosts won't be easily dislodged, however. They remain locked in a battle for survival and know that anything less than a victory would leave their fate in the hands of others.

Boss Frank Lampard will be glad to see the back of the 2021/22 season and will be desperate to begin preparations for a new Premier League campaign with Everton.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Everton on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Everton?

Arsenal v Everton will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Everton will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Everton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Everton team news

Arsenal predicted XI: TBC

Everton predicted XI: TBC

Arsenal v Everton odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Everton

The manner of the north London derby defeat was particularly troubling from an Arsenal point of view. Losing the game was a blow, but they sank with a whimper.

That performance should have sparked a backlash display against Newcastle, but that was not forthcoming. They were second best against the Magpies and if they don't show a drastic increase in quality and desire here, they could be defeated again.

Both sides boast weapons capable of carving through the other team's defence. Sheer work rate could see the Toffees stick a further point on the board.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Everton (16/1 at bet365)

